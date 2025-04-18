Carl Pei confirms Nothing Phone 3 is just around the corner

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Carl Pei says the Nothing Phone 3 will launch in Q3 2025.

The timing lines up with previous flagship releases in July.

After a pair of mid-range releases earlier this year, Nothing’s next flagship is officially on the horizon, with our first indication of when it will launch being revealed.

During an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on X on Friday morning, CEO Carl Pei confirmed that the Nothing Phone 3 will launch in Q3 2025. That means we can expect the Android phone sometime between July and September.

That window closely mirrors the company’s previous flagship launches. The Nothing Phone 2 arrived on July 11, 2023, while the original Phone 1 launched in mid-July 2022. If the trend continues, the Phone 3 could land right in the middle of summer.

X/@getpeid

Nothing has already introduced the Phone 3a and 3a Pro this year, and is set to unveil the CMF Phone 2 Pro later this month. The Phone 3 is expected to round out the lineup as the company’s premium-tier option, following in the footsteps of the well-received Nothing Phone 2.

The AMA had a few other interesting nuggets. For example, when asked how long it takes to bring a phone from concept to market, Pei said the process typically spans nine to 18 months, depending on how different the product is. That may offer a hint at how long the Phone 3 has been in the works. We also learn that he had an egg, black coffee, and vitamin D for breakfast.

We don’t yet know what chipset or price tag the Phone 3 will carry, but with the release now officially locked for Q3, more details likely aren’t far off.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.