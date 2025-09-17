Nothing's generous Phone 3 loyalty deal puts trade-ins to shame

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing is offering $300 off the purchase of a Phone 3.

To get the deal you need to submit the IMEI of your Phone 1 or Phone 2.

No trade-in is required, but there are some important restrictions to be aware of.

You want a brand-new phone, and you’d rather not pay the manufacturer’s full launch price, so what’s a savvy shopper to do? If you’re like a lot of us, you’re always looking around for the best phone trade-in deals, maximizing the value you can get for your old phone while upgrading to a new one. But what if you’re still a big fan of that old phone, and would rather not get rid of it?

Normally that would disqualify you from anything resembling a trade-in offer, but this week we’re looking at a promotion that’s shaped a bit like a trade-in, but functions more like a loyalty program, capable of saving you hundreds of dollars off a Nothing Phone 3.

Nothing announced its Phone 3 upgrade promo on its community forum earlier this week, after confirming that the Phone 1 would not be getting Nothing OS 4 (via 9to5Google). The company teased something special for those Phone 1 owners, instead, and now we have the details on how this all works.

Basically, if you’re an existing Nothing user with a Phone 1 or a Phone 2, the company will give you $300 off the purchase of a Phone 3. That’s it — you just enter your IMEI to verify, but don’t need to actually send in your old phone or anything — it’s just $300 off for being a Nothing supporter.

Now, there are some important asterisks on that, and the biggest is that you need to be making all these purchases in an officially supported region — if you imported your phone through a reseller, you may be out of luck. That’s really unfortunate for Nothing fans who didn’t have any other option, but we can also understand why the company has to run things this way.

The actual amount you get taken off the Phone 3 can also vary by market, but $300 off for shoppers in the US sounds like just an excellent discount. Phone 3 pricing has easily been one of our biggest problems with it, and dropping from $800 to $500 can really make all the difference in the world.

