I recommend buying phones online over in-store, but you should be careful with trade-ins

A few weeks ago, I noticed some chatter on my social feeds about the pros and cons of buying online versus in-store. This stemmed from a customer whose trade-in was denied by T-Mobile and reported as broken, even though they were confident it was in working condition before shipping it off. While the issue has since been resolved and the original post was taken down, it got me thinking about the advantages and disadvantages of buying online versus in-store.

These days, I usually only recommend going into a physical store if you desperately need assistance immediately (like an emergency phone replacement).

Not only can you find cheaper accessories through third-party stores, but your carrier’s online experience is typically much faster and less risky. You avoid handing your account details to an unfamiliar store rep, which can sometimes lead to employee error or, in rare cases, fraud. Plus, you don’t have to worry about packages getting lost in the mail or misplaced by AT&T after delivery.

Trade-ins, however, are a bit more complicated. There’s plenty of evidence suggesting that trading in devices online can sometimes lead to problems. A quick look at Reddit or other social networks reveals a long list of complaints about trade-in issues, ranging from lost packages to errors with the online system that result in missed credits, and the list goes on.

The good news is that, while T-Mobile has declined in some areas in recent years, its Uncarrier T-Force team remains a major bright spot. If you run into problems, escalating them to T-Force often gets them resolved without too many hoops. This holds mostly true for AT&T and Verizon as well, though your experience may vary.

Regardless of whether it’s resolved, these kinds of issues can cost you time and money. While the odds of things going wrong probably aren’t as high as angry Redditors might lead you to believe, it’s a good idea to minimize your risk if you prefer buying phones online and are interested in a trade-in offer. Here are just a few steps you can take or consider that could lower your risk:

Take a short video and pictures of your old phone before shipping it off. This is just good for general evidence in case you have to escalate your issue with T-Mobile or with the delivery carrier used for the device.

Ask for in-store pickup. Every major carrier offers this as an option and it’s a great way to ensure you don’t run into problems. The rep will inspect your phone in person and while errors can still happen in this process, it’s a lot less likely. Just be aware there are occasional online-only promotions that require your phone to be shipped to you.

Consider reselling the device instead. I often tell folks that they should resell their phones on eBay, Swappa, or another similar provider over-trading them to a carrier. Simply put, you’ll often get more even if it requires a bit more work.

For many newer flagships, you’ll make more than enough that you’ll be able to buy the new model for fairly cheap (think a few hundred or even less) — allowing you to skip repayment plans that lock you to the big carriers for 24-36 months.

There are exceptions where a trade-in will be the better value though, so it’s always important to do your homework. For example, sometimes you’ll see offers that accept broken trade-ins, while you won’t get much for a damaged phone through direct resale. It’s also not a bad idea to look at trade-in offers from retailers like Best Buy, Apple, and others, which will sometimes honor the same trade-in promotions as you’d get from your carrier directly.

Activate before you get home. If possible, it’s not a bad idea to go out to your car or wait in the lobby and take the phone out. A quick visual inspection isn’t a bad idea but the main thing you want to do is ensure that you can activate your device even if you don’t fully set it up with all your Android/iOS apps and preferences at that time. This is coming from personal experience, as Verizon sent my wife a phone a few years ago that couldn’t activate and we had to take it back in store for a replacement.

Have you ever run into any issues with trade-ins, either in-person or online? Any advice you want to share or insights to add? Hit me up in the comments.

