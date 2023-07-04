Nothing shows off the Phone 2 in White color

Nothing

TL;DR The Nothing Phone 2 will come in White and Dark Gray colors.

The two color variants are identical except for their base color and the color of the side frame.

Nothing is gearing up to launch the Nothing Phone 2, and nobody does hype better than Carl Pei. After unexpectedly opening the floodgates for posting camera samples from the Phone 2, Nothing allowed YouTuber MKBHD to reveal the design of the Phone 2. A few hours later, the company has now posted marketing renders of both the White and Dark Gray colors, showing the phone in its entirety.

As we can see, the primary difference between the two variants of the Nothing Phone 2 is just the base color. The transparency is largely retained, as is the finish on the mid-frame that is visible on the sides. The mid-frame does look to be accented closer to the base color — so a lighter color for the White and a darker color for the Dark Gray. The base color is obviously different, giving both variants a distinct look.

The Nothing Phone 2 essentially builds upon the design philosophy set out by the Phone 1, and that’s not bad. It lets the new brand create a distinct identity, and a multi-year release allows it to cement itself with that identity.

We see other OEMs constantly churning through complete redesigns, which doesn’t let newer phones carry over goodwill from their predecessors. Only recently have many companies begun retaining design elements year-on-year and making only subtle changes along the way.

One of the bigger changes on the Nothing Phone 2 is the improved Glyph interface. It now has 33 LED zones, up from 12 last year. This lets the phone have better granular control over what each light does.

The Nothing Phone 2 will launch on July 11, 2023, at 11:00 AM ET. The company has confirmed that the phone is coming to the US. Armed with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC, we expect the phone to target the premium mid-range and flagship killer segments.

