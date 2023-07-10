Nothing Phone 2 launch: How to watch live and attend exclusive sale events

TL;DR The launch of the Nothing Phone 2 will be streamed live in the video above.

The event will be broadcasted globally on July 11.

Nothing is also hosting exclusive Phone 2 drops across different countries on July 13.

The Nothing Phone 2 has already made a name for itself thanks to the company’s hype engine. This is also the first time Nothing will launch a smartphone in the US — a device with flagship-grade specs as opposed to the mid-range Nothing Phone 1. Of course, the new Nothing phone will also be available in other markets besides North America, including the UK, Asia, and Europe.

The launch event for the Nothing Phone 2 will be broadcasted live on July 11 at 11:00 A.M. ET. You can catch the livestream using the YouTube player embedded above.

If you want to be among the first few people to try out the Nothing Phone 2 in the US, you can head to the company’s pop-up kiosk in New York on July 13 at 7:00 P.M. ET. Similar Nothing Phone 2 drops will occur on the same day in London, Dublin, Berlin, Tokyo, Rotterdam, Kuala Lumpur, Dubai, and Bengaluru. You can find the details and addresses for these in-person Nothing Phone 2 sale events here.

We have a ton of content planned around the Nothing Phone 2 on launch day, so stay tuned for just a few more hours to see if Nothing’s second smartphone lives up to the hype.

