Here's a real-life Nothing Phone 2 from every angle

TL;DR YouTuber MKBHD has posted a short video showing off the Nothing Phone 2.

In the clip, you can see the phone from all angles and can also see some features working.

Earlier today, we shared images captured with a Phone 2 as compared to a Phone 1.

The Nothing hype machine has been churning quite vigorously today. Earlier this morning, Carl Pei opened the floodgates allowing anyone currently testing the Nothing Phone 2 under an NDA to go ahead and post unedited camera samples. Since we have a Phone 2, we posted some images as they compare to the Nothing Phone 1. You can check those out in our Phone 2 vs Phone 1 camera comparison.

Now, YouTuber Marques Brownlee — aka MKBHD — has posted a video clip showing off the Phone 2. In the clip, which we’ve mirrored above, you can see the phone from all sides. Brownlee even shows how the new layout of The Glyph is customizable.

Check out some stills of the phone below, as borrowed from MKBHD’s video.

Nothing Phone 2 images

As you can see, the Phone 2 looks a lot like the Phone 1. The colorway is slightly different, with the black elements from last year’s model turned into a dark gray. This helps to make each component on the rear of the device a bit more apparent.

The Glyph — the lights on the back of the phone — also have a new arrangement. There are more than twice as many LED zones this time around, and the design itself is more symmetrical. Having 33 LED zones instead of the 12 seen on the Nothing Phone 1 gives you more granular control over what each light does. We saw this in more detail last week when Nothing shared a video demonstration. This can help you create unique notifications and allow you to see at a glance what is going on with your phone. Even if it’s face-down on a table, you’ll know what notifications are waiting for you.

On the front, the left-aligned selfie camera cutout moves to the middle. The bezels are symmetrical, and the glass remains flat. However, MKBHD doesn’t give any measurements, so we can’t tell you how big the display is. Judging from the fact that the Nothing Phone 2 is slightly larger than the Phone 1 in MKBHD’s video, we will suggest you assume the display is a little bigger, too. Of course, you already know we have the phone under NDA, so…yeah. We know the size, but we can’t tell you.

Nothing will formally launch the Phone 2 on July 11. We are certain that, by then, you’ll know everything there is to know about the phone already, with its price being the only remaining mystery.

Comments