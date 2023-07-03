Here are Nothing Phone 2 camera samples with some Phone 1 comparisons

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR We have some Nothing Phone 2 camera samples for you to view.

There are also some comparisons between the Phone 2 and the Phone 1 in the same situation.

The Phone 2 officially launches on July 11.

The Nothing Phone 2 launches next week, but that doesn’t mean review sites like Android Authority don’t already have the phone. Although much of the information on the upcoming smartphone is under embargo, Nothing CEO Carl Pei announced on Twitter that we’re able to post some unedited camera samples from the phone. So, here we are doing just that.

Below, you’ll find two galleries. The first is just a quick collection of Nothing Phone 2 camera samples. The photos are unedited and were shot quickly in a spontaneous manner. After that, you”ll find a second gallery of similarly composed shots, but we’ve added counterparts captured with the Nothing Phone 1.

Keep in mind that the Phone 2 samples were captured using beta software. Meanwhile, the Phone 1 shots were using stable software. We can’t tell you anything about hardware differences or software differences, nor can we give commentary on what we think about the captures. Instead, all we can do is put these photos here for you to judge.

Do note that the Nothing Phone 2 camera samples here are heavily compressed to accommodate site loading times. For the uncompressed, unedited images, check out our Google Drive folder.

Nothing Phone 2 camera samples

Nothing Phone 2 vs Nothing Phone 1 samples

Nothing Phone 1 (0.6x) Nothing Phone 1 (1x) Nothing Phone 1 (2x) Nothing Phone 1 (10x)

Nothing Phone 2 (0.6x) Nothing Phone 2 (1x) Nothing Phone 2 (2x) Nothing Phone 2 (10x)

Nothing Phone 1 Portrait Nothing Phone 2 Portrait Lemon Nothing Phone 1 Light Nothing Phone 2 Light

Nothing Phone 1 Standard Nothing Phone 2 Standard

Nothing Phone 1 Portrait Selfie 1 Nothing Phone 2 Portrait Selfie

Comments