Nothing Phone 2 release date: Everything you need to know

Nothing’s first phone, named simply the Nothing Phone 1, was a surprise success. The phone launched with fair criticism on its pricing, but subsequent discounts made it a better deal. The company also fixed a lot of issues with the software, improving the camera and making the phone a much better product a few months after launch. Now we’re approaching a new cycle with the much-hyped Nothing Phone 2. When will the Nothing Phone 2 release? We bring you all the details on its release date and sale.

The Nothing Phone 1 was launched on July 12, 2022, with the first sale starting a few days later.

For the Nothing Phone 2, there has been no official announcement yet from Nothing. Most of the smartphone industry follows a yearly refresh cycle. We expect Nothing to follow suit with the successor. So, we expect the Nothing Phone 2 to launch in July 2023. We will have to wait for Nothing to make an announcement to know the exact date and time of the launch.

Nothing is also great at marketing and building hype for its products. We expect the company to be on overdrive in the weeks and months running up to the launch of the phone.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 be available in the US?

The Nothing Phone 1 did not launch in the US, but that could change with the Nothing Phone 2. Nothing’s CEO Carl Pei has indicated that launching the Nothing Phone 2 in the US is the top priority for the company.

As the company was very young when the Phone 1 launched, it did not have all the resources needed to pursue carrier certification processes that are needed to launch a phone in the US. With the success of the Phone 1 and accessories like the Ear 1 and the Ear Stick 1, the company has more resources at its disposal and is better positioned for entry into the US market.

This does not explicitly confirm a US launch for the Nothing Phone 2, though. There could still be unforeseen hurdles that could delay or stop a US launch. However, we remain optimistic about the Nothing Phone 2 finally reaching the US market this year.

Nothing has not announced anything publicly yet about the Phone 2’s availability. That being said, we can use the Nothing Phone 1 as a benchmark.

The Nothing Phone 1 was launched on July 12, 2022. The phone then went on sale in the first set of markets like the UK, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, and others, on July 21, 2022. That’s almost 10 days after launch.

For the Nothing Phone 2, presuming the company follows the same pattern, expect at least 7-10 days of time lag between the official announcement and the time the phone becomes available for sale. Sales could also be staggered across regions, with some regions getting an earlier sale date than others.

The company would also be using a pre-order period to build up excitement for the product. There’s a chance you may be able to pre-order the phone at launch, and have it delivered closer to the date of the open sale. But as of now, the company has not announced anything.

Will Nothing be announcing any other products at the Phone 2 launch?

Nothing has not mentioned anything about the Phone 2’s launch. So we do not know if the company plans to use the event to showcase any other new products.

For the Nothing Phone 1, the launch event was focused entirely on the phone. The company did not announce any new products other than the phone.

To that end, we expect the Nothing Phone 2 launch to be similarly focused on the phone only. We haven’t heard any leaks or rumors pointing at any other products being launched on the same day.

FAQs

Is there going to be a Nothing Phone 2? Yes. The company has confirmed that a successor to the Nothing Phone 1 is in the works. It will be called the Nothing Phone 2.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 be available in India? Yes, the Nothing Phone 2 will likely be available in India as well. The predecessor, the Nothing Phone 1, was launched in the country and was well received. So it is very likely that the Nothing Phone 2 will also launch in the country.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 be available globally? Nothing launched the Phone 1 in a handful of countries around the world. We expect the company to release in the same countries at the very least, with possible expansion into more territories.

