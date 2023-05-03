The Nothing Phone 2 is US-bound and has a launch window

Nothing

TL;DR Nothing has revealed that the Phone 2 is launching in summer 2023.

The company adds that the phone will be available to purchase in the US.

Nothing previously teased the arrival of the Nothing Phone 2 at MWC 2023 earlier this year. Now, the company has announced a launch window via email and social media.

Nothing revealed that the Nothing Phone 2 will launch this summer, adding that the phone will indeed be available to purchase in the US. The company didn’t divulge much else when making the announcement, but it did post a short animation potentially hinting at some design elements. Check it out below.

The clip tentatively suggests that the Nothing Phone 2 could potentially have lights of some sort once again. Nevertheless, the summer launch window means we could expect the Nothing Phone 2 to launch in late June at the earliest.

Nothing says the new phone will be a more “premium” device powered by a Snapdragon 8 series processor. But an accidental post by Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon points to the phone using last year’s still-powerful Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. This would still be a major upgrade over the Nothing Phone 1‘s Snapdragon 778G Plus SoC.

