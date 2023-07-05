Not seen enough of the Nothing Phone 2? Here are more leaked 'official' images

Evan Blass

TL;DR Marketing images of the Nothing Phone 2 have leaked.

They’ll let you zoom into every design detail, including the new Glyph interface and reworked UI.

Leaks are in full swing as we count down the days to the launch of Nothing’s second smartphone. The Nothing Phone 2 has now appeared in what look like official marketing images from the company. Of course, these pictures weren’t shared by Nothing but by trusted leaker Evan Blass.

While Nothing also recently shared the rear design of the Phone 2 on Twitter and creator MKBHD dropped a video talking about the incoming design changes, the new images further give us a chance to really see the phone in all its glory.

The new LED arrangement forming The Glyph is on full display here. Nothing has more than doubled the LED zones this time around — 33 instead of the 12 seen on the Nothing Phone 1. This will give users more control over the lighting interface. You can get a glimpse of this in the official video Nothing shared a while back.

The latest leak also shows the Nothing Phone 2’s home screen UI. The device is supposed to debut the new version of the Nothing OS called Nothing OS 2.0. The images here show changes like the clock moving to the extreme left on the status bar, new widgets, and the Do Not Disturb toggle.

We know much more about the Nothing Phone 2 by now, including details about its leaked and confirmed specs. You can head to our dedicated Nothing Phone 2 hub to get your fill of all the rumors and reveals going around.

