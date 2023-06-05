Nothing Phone 2 renders leak: Is that an iPhone 6 with LEDs?

TL;DR Nothing Phone 2 renders have appeared online.

The images suggest Nothing looked to the iPhone 6 series for inspiration.

Otherwise, the handset seems like an evolution over the Phone 1.

Nothing has been teasing the arrival of the Nothing Phone 2 for a while now, confirming several specs last month. Now, a trusted leaker has given us our first look at the phone.

Tipster Steve ‘OnLeaks‘ Hemmerstoffer and SmartPrix posted Nothing Phone 2 renders today, and our first thoughts are that the handset looks very similar to the iPhone 6 line. Check out the gallery below.

More specifically, we’ve got a similar metal frame as the iPhone 6 series, complete with antenna strips on each side. Otherwise, the Nothing Phone 2 maintains the same fundamental glyph back and camera housing as the Nothing Phone 1. We also get a left-aligned punch-hole cutout on the front.

Other notable features gleaned from these renders include a pair of volume keys on the left, a power button on the right, and a USB-C port and speaker grille at the bottom.

Nothing Phone 2 renders: Hot or not? 582 votes Hot 48 % Not 52 %

There are a few other tiny changes noted by the outlet, such as a dual LED flash and the Nothing glyph lighting being made up of smaller, separate lights rather than continuous light strips (ostensibly for more granular control).

Either way, the Nothing Phone 2 definitely looks like an iterative design rather than a fundamental shift. We’re expecting a more notable upgrade under the hood thanks to confirmation of a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC and a slightly larger battery. But we’ll just have to wait for more leaks and official teases to learn more about the phone.

Comments