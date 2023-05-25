The Nothing Phone 2 will have a bigger battery than the Phone 1

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR In an interview, Nothing CEO Carl Pei has revealed that the Phone 2 will have a 4,700mAh battery.

The Nothing Phone 2 will also be launching in July 2023, aligning with previously revealed information.

Nothing is gearing up for the launch of their second smartphone. The Nothing Phone 2 will make the jump up to flagship territory with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, which means it will need more juice to keep up with the chip’s demands. Thankfully, Nothing has confirmed that the battery size will increase on the Phone 2.

Nothing co-founder and CEO Carl Pei mentioned in an interview with Forbes that the Nothing Phone 2 will have a 4,700mAh battery. This is a good increase from the 4,500mAh battery that is present in the Nothing Phone 1. The Phone 1 had decent battery life, but it also had a power-efficient and less demanding Snapdragon 778G Plus SoC.

The interview mentions that the chip and the battery combine to give us an “80% overall performance improvement” (sic) over the Phone 1. However, we find the statement to be ambiguous, as the battery has not much to do with “overall performance.” A bigger battery and the increased efficiency of the chip would have given us battery life improvements, which isn’t what is explicitly stated in the interview. So keep this in mind when you read that number.

Apart from the battery size, we are also treated to three new details. One, there is a new teaser image. In typical Nothing fashion, it tells us nothing straightforward about the phone.

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

Two, the image reveals that the Nothing Phone 2 sports the A065 model number, so do what you can with this information.

Three, the interview reveals that the Nothing Phone 2 will launch in July 2023, which is within the last-confirmed window of a “British Summer” launch.

Nothing’s drip marketing for the Phone 2 is underway, and we’re bound to hear more about the device in the run-up to its launch in the US and the rest of the world. Given that the Phone 1 sold 750,000 units, according to Carl, there’s definitely interest in what this company is doing. So are you excited for this phone?

Comments