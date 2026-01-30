NotebookLM's beloved video feature is now on Android

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR NotebookLM’s Video Overview is now available on its Android and iOS apps.

The feature uses Gemini to generate video essays from various sources.

Infographics also get a boost on NotebookLM’s mobile apps.

NotebookLM is undoubtedly beneficial for anyone who relies on extensive research, manages large volumes of study material, or simply wants to consume information more easily. Its generative features especially make learning fun and engaging by creating podcasts, videos, or infographics using Gemini. Google is now making these NotebookLM features more accessible to users by bringing them to mobile apps.

With a new update, Google is expanding NotebookLM’s Video Overview to its mobile apps for Android and iOS. That means you can ask NotebookLM to generate AI videos that summarize any source material supplied using the mobile app.

To get started, you can tap the “Studio” button, with a magic wand icon, in the list of notebooks. You can also access the options from the Studio tab within specific notebooks. Both of these options open the Studio menu, where you can tap Video Overview to generate one. You can also view video overviews previously generated through the web interface.

However, you cannot alter the visual styles, i.e., make the video’s graphics look like anime or a comic book strip, as you can on the web.

Google is, however, adding the option to edit style or elements for Infographics created within NotebookLM’s mobile apps. When you tap the pencil-shaped icon on the Infographic option, you will be able to choose the orientation, select sources, or add a prompt to define what you need from the output. You can also change the output language for the infographic.

These features are now rolling out widely, as per 9to5Google, and you can get them by updating the NotebookLM app on your phone.

