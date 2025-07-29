NotebookLM’s impressive new feature is a godsend for visual learners

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has launched Video Overviews in NotebookLM, turning your notes into narrated slide videos.

The AI can generate new visuals and mix them with your documents to explain complex topics.

A redesigned Studio panel also lets users create multiple outputs per notebook.

NotebookLM has gradually become one of Google’s most useful tools for making sense of dense material, especially with its podcast-style Audio Overviews. Now it’s adding a visual twist as Video Overviews are officially rolling out.

The launch was confirmed in a Google Labs blog post this morning, following a teaser we spotted in May. Google trailed the idea of AI-generated videos built from your documents, with narrated slides, diagrams, and other visual touches to help explain things more clearly. That’s exactly what’s rolling out now. NotebookLM Video Overviews are available to all users in English, with more languages on the way.

Unlike a basic slideshow of your uploaded content, the AI host creates new visuals on the fly to help illustrate concepts, while also pulling in things like diagrams, quotes, and numbers from your documents. Google says this makes it especially useful for walking through data, step-by-step processes, or more abstract material that benefits from visual context. The current version focuses on narrated slides, but other video formats are in development.

You can also steer the video to suit your needs. Want a beginner-friendly overview? Something for your team that skips the basics? You can ask for that. The customization options are similar to what you get with Audio Overviews, just in video form.

Google’s also revamping the whole Studio panel in NotebookLM. The main change is that you’re no longer stuck with just one of each output per notebook, allowing you to make multiple Video Overviews, Mind Maps, Reports, and so on, all in the same place. There’s even a new layout that lets you listen to one overview while checking out another.

