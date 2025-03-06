NotebookLM is impressing early users, but most still haven’t tried it

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Covering the tech world, we see the best and the worst of what AI can do here at Android Authority. We’re not easily impressed, but it’s fair to say that NotebookLM has won us over. A few members of the team have written glowingly about the Gemini-powered note-taking app from Google, whether for boosting productivity or as an in-car guide. It might be Google’s best AI tool, so we wanted to find out how many of you are using it. We conducted a poll to find out.

If you don’t know what we’re talking about, we already know which camp you’re in. NotebookLM is Google’s AI-powered note-taking and research assistant that lets you organize and analyze information from various sources, including Google Docs, PDFs, and YouTube videos. It generates summaries, study guides, and even podcast-style audio overviews. Unlike other AI tools, NotebookLM grounds responses strictly in user-provided content, reducing misinformation and hallucinations.

Anyone who finds themselves wasting time searching through documents should try this tool. The question is, how many of you have already?

Do you use NotebookLM?

It seems that a lot of you are as keen as we are on NotebookLM. We had thousands of responses to the poll, and over 46% of them were from people who are already enjoying the feature. Admittedly, that result could well be down to an element of selection bias — fans of it are probably more likely to be reading our coverage of it than the average reader.

Still, that means more than half of our tech-savvy readers have yet to discover NotebookLM. Of those, around two-thirds were interested in trying it, possibly influenced by the poll being embedded in our positive articles. Only 17% of the overall respondents weren’t any more curious, which is fair enough. We have no incentive to get you to use it — we just like to share when we find AI being used in an impressive way.

The comments sections on our articles contain several examples of people relaying their own good experiences with NotebookLM. For example, Poppy Noble explained how they use it: I’ve taken all of my home manuals for my appliances, such as my oven, refrigerator, lawn mower, leaf blower, weed whacker, and even my HVAC system, into NotebookLM. If my refrigerator lamp goes out, it’s a simple natural language request to ask what type of light bulb I should purchase. Others also use it in various ways in their work and personal lives. Feel free to let us know if you’ve had a good or even a bad experience with it.

