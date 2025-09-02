NotebookLM can now argue with itself over your notes

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR NotebookLM is adding new Audio Overview formats: Brief, Critique, and Debate.

Each format changes how two AI hosts present your notes, from summaries to arguments.

The update is rolling out now.

NotebookLM has quickly become a favorite of ours. We’ve used it to cut through everything from apartment contracts to car manuals, and it’s consistently proven to be one of Google’s most practical AI tools. But it’s also got a creative side, especially with its podcast-style Audio Overviews. Coinciding with its huge court victory, Google just added some extra flair to make that feature even more flexible.

NotebookLM’s official account announced on X that NotebookLM Audio Overviews now come in four distinct formats: Deep Dive, Brief, Critique, and Debate. A demo video shows the desktop app switching between each format, with the AI voices shifting tone accordingly. The update is rolling out now.

Each new format brings something different to the table. Deep Dive is the long-form option we were already familiar with, with hosts unpacking your material at length. Brief squeezes it into a quick one- or two-minute summary, Critique frames it as expert-style feedback, and Debate stages a back-and-forth to highlight competing viewpoints.

This update follows Google’s recent push to expand NotebookLM Audio and Video Overview capabilities. They were recently upgraded to support more than 80 non-English languages, making them just as detailed as the English versions. Google has clearly realized that it’s onto a good thing with the tool and is determined to fine-tune it.

