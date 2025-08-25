NotebookLM's Video Overviews go global with support for over 80 languages

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR Video Overviews for NotebookLM now support over 80 languages.

Audio Overviews are now longer and more engaging.

Only about a month after Google introduced Video Overviews to NotebookLM, the feature is already getting an update. That update will make Video Overviews more accessible to a larger number of users. The Audio Overviews feature is also getting an update.

If you’re unfamiliar with NotebookLM, it is one of Google’s most useful tools for learning. It takes the information crammed in your notebook and summarizes the contents so you can grasp key concepts quickly. NotebookLM initially offered podcast-style Audio Overviews, but recently added Video Overviews into the mix.

When Video Overviews launched in late July, the feature was only available in English, with more languages to come sometime down the road. That expansion arrives starting today, as Google is rolling out support for over 80 new languages. Some of the languages Video Overviews now supports include Chinese, Italian, French, Portuguese, and more. You can check Google’s support page to see the full list.

Meanwhile, Audio Overviews will now be longer and more engaging than before. According to the tech giant, “Audio Overviews in over 80 languages move from short-form to full-length, delivering the same depth, structure, and nuance as our English Audio Overviews.” This means you hear complete and connected discussions instead of just highlights.

These changes are rolling out globally today for NotebookLM users. The rollout is expected to last over the coming week.

