Google will soon address NotebookLM's clutter problem

TL;DR Google has confirmed it is working on the option to organize NotebookLM’s notebooks into folders

It shared the update while responding to a user’s request on X.

There’s currently no timeline for the release.

NotebookLM is the AI tool I use the most, perhaps even more than Gemini on my phone. Over the past several months of using it, I’ve relied on NotebookLM to help make sense of clusters of documents or topical research papers, condense information from reports, and even used it to extract value out of long YouTube videos. Besides the summarization feature and the ability to seek responses in a chat-based interface, the audio and visual learning tools have helped me gather countless nuggets of wisdom.

Google recently addressed a long-standing issue with NotebookLM’s feature for making presentations, allowing users to fix individual slide errors. Along with that, it added support for users to export AI-generated presentations into .pptx format. While direct export to Google Slides is also coming soon, Google promised to bring another feature that will help organize your NotebookLM chats.

In response to a user request on X, the official NotebookLM account stated that users will soon be able to organize their notebooks into folders. That would be the ideal, and a much better, way to sort notebooks based on frequency or subjects, much better than a single heap sorted either by name or date.

The response doesn’t include any timeline for the feature to roll out. So the best we can do is hope it comes soon. I also anticipate the feature to roll out to the web interface first before coming to the mobile apps.

In addition to better organizing options, Google was recently spotted testing Personal Intelligence in NotebookLM. The feature would allow different notebooks to exchange information and get insights about you and your work to fine-tune responses.

