Google is finally fixing the most annoying thing about NotebookLM slide decks

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has revealed that NotebookLM now lets you modify slides with a prompt.

This is a welcome addition, as you previously had to generate your slide deck all over again if you didn’t like one slide.

Google also revealed that slides can now be exported in the PPTX format.

NotebookLM is one of the more useful AI tools on the market right now, allowing you to collate info from your own sources into an easily digestible virtual notebook or podcast format. The tool gained support for slide decks last year, and Google has finally addressed a key limitation.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Google revealed via the NotebookLM Twitter account (h/t: Android Police) that the AI tool now lets you refine and modify slides with a prompt. That’s great news, as you couldn’t actually modify slides before. That meant if you were unhappy with one slide in a generated slide deck, you had to generate the whole deck all over again.

Twitter/NotebookLM

This isn’t the only addition to NotebookLM. Google adds that you can now export slide decks in the PPTX format. It also noted that unspecified Google Slides support was coming next. The ability to export slide decks in the PPTX format is great news and means users can theoretically use PowerPoint and similar apps to edit slides.

In any event, Google says the ability to modify individual slides is rolling out now to Pro and Ultra subscribers. Are you a free user? Then you can expect this feature to land in the “coming weeks.”

Follow