NotebookLM gets flashcards and quizzes to put your knowledge to the test

TL;DR Google has rolled out an update for NotebookLM.

The rollout brings flash cards, quizzes, and the ability to select or unselect sources when chatting or creating outputs in the Studio tab.

Chatting on mobile has also been improved with better quality, a larger context window, and longer conversation memory.

NotebookLM is one of the best AI tools Google has to offer, especially for learning. It takes all of the information crammed in your notebook and summarizes the contents to help you grasp key concepts quickly. And since it only uses the sources you provide, the chance of it hallucinating is lower than that of other AI tools. Google has begun rolling out an update that should make NotebookLM even more helpful for your studying needs.

With this update, you’ll now be able to use the app to create flashcards and personalized quizzes. You’ll even be able to customize the topic, adjust the difficulty, and pick the number of cards and questions. If you’re having trouble remembering key terms or you just want to put your comprehension to the test, we can see these study tools coming in handy.

Google adds that it is now possible to temporarily select or unselect sources to pull from while chatting or creating outputs in the Studio tab. This way, the response you get is only based on the sources you choose, which should help you focus on particular topics of interest.

The last part of this update aims to improve chat. According to Google, it has made chat quality 50% better, expanded the context window by four times, and the conversation memory is six times longer. If you want to give NotebookLM a go, it’s available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

