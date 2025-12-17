It's taken a while, but this key NotebookLM feature is finally available for all

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has rolled out chat history functionality to all NotebookLM users.

This feature automatically saves your chats and allows you to access your sessions across devices.

This joins other NotebookLM additions like Gemini integration and upgraded custom chat prompts.

NotebookLM is one of the more useful AI services today, allowing you to create a virtual notebook from your own sources and offering podcast-style Audio Overviews. Google has slowly been rolling out chat history functionality, and it’s now available to all.

Google confirmed via the NotebookLM Twitter account that the chat history feature is now available to all users on mobile and the web. That means you now have a persistent chat history across platforms, allowing you to start a session on mobile and then continue on the web (or vice versa).

“You can delete chat history anytime and in shared notebooks your chat is visible only to you,” the team concluded.

In any event, we’re glad that this feature is finally available to all users. Google first announced chat history for NotebookLM back in October, noting that it would start rolling out to users from the following week. So it’s evidently been a long wait for some users.

