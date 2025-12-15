Google starts rolling out a new way to use NotebookLM

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

TL;DR NotebookLM is starting to appear inside Gemini, letting users attach notebooks directly to their chats for added context.

The integration seems to be rolling out in a very limited way.

It allows you to use Gemini’s latest reasoning models while still being able to jump back to NotebookLM when needed.

To say NotebookLM is one of the most powerful and useful AI tools Google has introduced is an understatement. Now, Google is simplifying access to the tool by integrating it directly into Gemini.

According to Alexey Shabanov of TestingCatalog, NotebookLM is now available in Gemini, allowing users to attach notebooks for added context to their conversations with the AI chatbot. Shabanov first spotted the feature back in November after we discovered it in an APK teardown, and it seems Google initiated a preliminary rollout for it over the weekend.

The tipster reports that they currently have NotebookLM access in Gemini on only one of their five accounts. We also checked, and we don’t see an option to add a notebook through Gemini’s attachment icon (Plus button) in the text input box on a Pro account.

BREAKING 🚨: Google is rolling out a NotebookLM integration for Gemini, where users will be able to attach notebooks as a context to their conversations. pic.twitter.com/D6UGCvGeDL Grendizer, combine! 🤖 https://t.co/Vd4wj69tjJ — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) December 13, 2025

Once available, you should see a NotebookLM option in the attachment sheet, as shown in Shabanov X post embedded above. Selecting the option will allow you to attach a notebook and instruct Gemini to perform actions using the information it contains.

This is useful because it lets you take advantage of Gemini’s latest reasoning models without ever leaving the Gemini app. You can also jump back to your notebook at any time by tapping the Sources button, which opens the NotebookLM interface.

As we noted earlier, the rollout of the feature appears to be limited at present. We expect Google to announce the integration officially once a wider rollout begins.

