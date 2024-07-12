No, Circle to Search won't work on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 cover screen

Alex Walker-Todd / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has revealed that Circle to Search isn’t available on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 cover screen.

The company didn’t offer a reason for the omission but we’re guessing the small screen size is one reason.

Samsung just announced the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 this week, and Google confirmed that Circle to Search will be available on both phones. Unfortunately, there’s a small but notable limitation on the Flip phone.

Samsung noted in the fine text of a press release that Circle to Search isn’t available on the Galaxy Z Flip 6’s cover screen. Check out the screenshot below.

We can see why Circle to Search wouldn’t be available on the Z Flip 6’s cover display. These screens are much smaller than conventional smartphone screens, so circling and tapping on specific content might be a very finicky experience.

Circle to Search might not make sense on cover screens from a content perspective, either, as these displays are typically used for widgets and a few other basic features. So there isn’t much content to circle anyway. Then again, Samsung offers a Good Lock module so Galaxy Z Flip 5 (and presumably Z Flip 6) owners can run many full-blown apps on the cover screen.

Nevertheless, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 brings a few new additions to the cover display. This includes a conversation mode for translating speech, suggested replies, and a variety of new wallpaper features. But we hope Samsung fully opens the secondary screen to more apps without the use of a Good Lock module.

