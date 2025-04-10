Good news, gamers: The Nintendo Switch 2 may have just caught a break in the US

TL;DR The price of the Nintendo Switch 2 could remain unchanged now that the US has once again revised its tariff plan.

President Trump has effectively hit the snooze button on his reciprocal tariffs plan for 90 days.

That means Nintendo can now import Switch 2 units into the US with a much lower tariff, which may allow the company to avoid passing those extra costs on to consumers.

While the US continues its game of tariff racquetball with countries around the world, all Nintendo Switch 2 hopefuls care about is one thing: when they can finally get their hands on the new console. Nintendo had previously halted Switch 2 pre-orders in the US due to steep import tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, but things are starting to look up, both for the company and for eager fans waiting to buy the handheld.

President Donald Trump has effectively hit the snooze button on his reciprocal tariffs plan, delaying it for 90 days. For now, that means companies like Nintendo won’t have to pay heavy import duties to bring devices into the US.

As Bloomberg reports, about a third of all Switch 2 units are assembled in Vietnam, a country that would have faced a 46% tariff had the new policy gone into effect. With the delay, Vietnam, like many other countries (excluding China), will continue to be subject only to the existing 10% US import tariff.

This temporary reprieve means Nintendo can now ship Switch 2 units to the US with fewer cost pressures, potentially avoiding passing any additional costs to buyers. Also, with a 90-day window to work with, the company can ramp up inventory in the country, which could help reduce fears about limited availability when the console ultimately goes on sale.

“If the tariffs stay at 10%, Nintendo probably keeps pricing at $450 and just takes the hit on margin,” Bernstein analyst Robin Zhu told Bloomberg. “At 46% Vietnam tariffs, I expected them to raise by $50 to $100,” he added, highlighting just how significantly Switch 2 prices could rise if Trump decides to move forward with the plan later.