Nintendo Switch 2 leak claims US pre-orders will go live in a matter of days

TL;DR A leaker claims that Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders will start on April 23 in Canada.

They also claim that pre-orders in the US could open up on April 21 or April 30.

Pre-orders for accessories are said to start on April 30.

The Nintendo Switch 2 hasn’t exactly had the smoothest of launches so far. In addition to pricing uncertainty due to tariffs, another lingering question has been the pre-order date. A new leak, however, may have given us the answer to this question.

Originally, Nintendo planned to begin pre-orders of the Switch 2 in the US and Canada on April 9. However, only two days after the launch event, the game maker delayed pre-orders in the US to “assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions.” Not long after, the company decided to also postpone pre-orders in Canada, claiming that it wanted to keep the release synced in both countries.

Nintendo said it would “update timing at a later date,” but the company has yet to reveal a new date. As we wait for an official announcement, reliable leaker Billbil-kun may have sniffed out an answer.

According to Billbil-kun, they learned “through some Canadian retailers” that Switch 2 pre-orders could go live in Canada on April 23. However, they add the caveat that this date could change. As for the US, the tipster landed on two potential dates based on information gathered from US retailers. They say Switch 2 pre-orders could start in the US on either April 21 or April 30 (depending on the retailer). It seems we can expect pre-orders for accessories, like the Switch 2 Pro controller, to start on April 30 as well.

Unfortunately, there’s no way to confirm if this is true or not without a confirmation from Nintendo. So we’ll have to wait and see if this leak is correct.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.