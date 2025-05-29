One lucky gamer has already received their Switch 2, and they are sharing juicy details

TL;DR Someone received a Nintendo Switch 2 early and answered questions on a Reddit AMA.

Details include new UI animations and a minigame tutorial for mouse functionality.

No games were tested, since the console requires a day one patch for Switch 1 games.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is just one week away from shipping, but a few lucky users have already received their consoles. A brief unboxing video was posted and removed earlier this week, but now another early Switch 2 user has revealed a few new details in a Reddit AMA.

The lucky gamer is still answering questions on r/Switch, but they claim to have received their pre-ordered console early thanks to a friend. There’s no way to confirm this, but we already know that units are in stock at most retailers around the world, and everything revealed so far lines up with rumors and leaks.

The user claims the new UI is less playful and more modern, with “bumpy” animations and cleaner menu sounds. There’s also a tutorial minigame for mouse functionality that has you click through a faux menu and pop some balloons. The mouse also works on the main menu, with the two triggers serving as left and right mouse buttons.

Nintendo

The screen was also a highlight, with the user claiming it’s much brighter and has nicer colors than the Switch OLED. The jump to HD, the 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR make the difference here, and it’s reportedly noticeable even in the main menu.

One notable design change in the Switch 2 is the inclusion of a second USB-C port. While the user confirms that both can charge the device and play an animation when plugged in, dual charging is unavailable. The console only charges from one port at a time.

Games were not tested, since the Switch 2 requires a day one patch.

In terms of the build, they claim the magnetic Joy Cons are very tightly connected to the console. They describe it as feeling like a single unit, similar to a Nintendo Switch Lite. However, the larger size means there’s more space for their hands, so it’s more comfortable to hold. The kickstand is reportedly robust, similar to a Switch OLED but lighter.

Unfortunately, the user hasn’t been able to try any games since a day one patch is required for Switch 1 games. Afraid that Nintendo will brick their console if it’s discovered that they received it early, the user has not connected to Wi-Fi to download the update.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is set to launch on June 5, with pre-orders still available in select retailers.

