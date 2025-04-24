Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are live in the US: Here's where to buy yours right now

Nintendo

TL;DR The Nintendo Switch 2 is now up for pre-order on Target and Best Buy.

GameStop and Walmart will also start pre-orders today.

The console costs $450 for the base model or $500 for the Mario Kart World bundle.

After weeks of delays, tariff drama, and plenty of speculation, the Nintendo Switch 2 is finally up for pre-order. As of today, April 24, fans in the United States can lock in their console orders at Target, Best Buy, GameStop, and Walmart. Of this list, pre-orders have already kicked off on Target and Best Buy, with GameStop and Walmart expected to begin pre-orders any minute now.

This long-awaited launch follows a rocky rollout earlier in the month, when Nintendo’s plans were derailed by the US government’s abrupt announcement of import tariffs. The resulting economic uncertainty forced Nintendo to pause its pre-order window, leaving fans in limbo for a while as pricing and availability were reevaluated. But now, following reprieves from the US government, Nintendo seems confident enough to move forward with the Switch 2 pre-orders.

Retailers are offering the Switch 2 at the previously confirmed price points: $450 for the base model, or $500 for the limited Mario Kart World bundle. Games will still be expensive, with the standalone Mario Kart World sticking to its $80 price tag and the new Donkey Kong adventure set at $70.

Accessory pricing, however, hasn’t escaped the fallout from the tariff mess. As we reported earlier, Nintendo is rolling out slight increases across the board. The new camera add-on now lists for $55 (up from $50), Joy-Cons jump from $90 to $95, and even the Joy-Con strap will now cost $13 instead of $12.

Given the current economic landscape’s unpredictability, Nintendo has already warned that further price adjustments may be on the table. But for now, at least, fans can finally put their money down and get in line for one of the most anticipated console launches in years. It’s also probably a good idea to move fast — these listings aren’t expected to last long.