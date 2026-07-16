Android fans may soon have another reason to envy the iPad mini

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple is reportedly preparing a new iPad mini with an OLED display for release in October.

The OLED model could be the iPad mini’s biggest upgrade since its 2021 redesign.

Updated entry-level iPad and iPad Air models are also reportedly planned for 2027.

Not many compact Android tablets have really taken the market by storm, which is one reason the iPad mini continues to stand out. The small tablet has been something of the forgotten child of Apple’s lineup in recent years, but that may finally change this fall with what is reportedly its biggest upgrade since 2021.

Would you like to see more options when it comes to smaller Android tablets? 359 votes Yes, we need more flagship-tier tablets with sub-10-inch displays. 70 % No, you're better off with a bigger tablet if you want flagship performance. 24 % Not sure/ Other (Tell us in comments). 6 %

Bloomberg reports that Apple is preparing a new iPad mini with an OLED display, citing people with knowledge of the company’s plans who asked not to be identified. The model is reportedly codenamed J510 and could be unveiled as early as this fall, with a release planned for October.

OLED would be a first for the iPad mini, offering the display technology Apple has used on the iPhone since 2017 and the iPad Pro since 2024. The current mini still has an 8.3-inch LCD screen, so the switch should be a more noticeable upgrade than the processor refresh Apple gave the tablet in 2024.

No other changes to the mini are detailed, but the new screen could also make it more expensive. The report notes that Apple raised the device’s starting price by $100 last month to $599, while OLED panels generally cost more than LCD alternatives.

Apple is reportedly also planning more conventional iPad updates for 2027. A refreshed entry-level model with a faster processor, code-named J581, is expected as early as the first quarter, while new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air models are said to be on track for the spring.

The iPad mini may also face some unusual competition from within Apple’s own lineup. The company’s long-rumored foldable iPhone is expected to offer a roughly 7.8-inch display when opened, close to the mini’s 8.3 inches, although its expected price of more than $2,000 would put the two devices in very different brackets.

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