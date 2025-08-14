New Gemini features will give the chatbot a better memory, but also selective amnesia

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Gemini will be able to reference past conversations without requiring you to save them individually.

A new Temporary Chats feature will let you keep certain conversations out of the chatbot’s memory and training data.

The features are aimed at providing more personalization, as well as privacy for certain chats.

Gemini is a powerful AI assistant, but you usually have to remember to save certain chats if you want to reference them later. However, thanks to a new update, the AI assistant will be able to reference your past conversations more easily.

At the same time, if you would rather that certain chats weren’t saved, Google has introduced a new feature called Temporary Chats. The company announced that the two new features will roll out in the coming weeks.

It’s important to note that the new setting will be enabled by default, so if you don’t want Gemini to remember past chats, you will need to disable it. To do this, you will need to go to your Gemini app settings, select Personal context, and then toggle the setting for Your past chats with Gemini off.

The feature will start rolling out to the 2.5 Pro model in certain countries first, with plans to later expand it to the 2.5 Flash model in more countries.

If you want to keep the new personal context setting enabled, but are also wary about the AI remembering certain conversations, then Temporary Chats give you a way to get the best of both worlds. These chats don’t appear in your Gemini history or app activity and won’t be used for personalization or Gemini’s training. To create a disappearing conversation, open a new chat and select Temporary chat.

These temporary chats are kept for up to 72 hours, after which they disappear. According to Google’s support page on the feature, you won’t be able to access certain features while using a disappearing chat. These include Gems, connected apps, personalized responses, or the feedback option.

Personalization definitely could make chats with Gemini more convenient. The chatbot has also received other handy updates recently, including the ability to save events from your email to your calendar. However, it’s also important to note that there’s certain sensitive data you should never share with AI bots.

