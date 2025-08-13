Gemini is bringing one of Gmail's handiest web features to your phone

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR The Gemini “Add to calendar” button in Gmail is now rolling out to Android and iOS.

It automatically detects event details in emails and lets you add them to Google Calendar with one tap.

The feature can handle multiple events in a single email, but only works in English for now.

If you use Gmail on the web, you might’ve already spotted Gemini’s “Add to calendar” button offering to save you a few clicks. Now that same Gemini trick is coming to Gmail on Android and iOS.

As Google explains in its latest Workspace Update, Gemini can now read through an email on your phone, pick out anything that looks like a calendar event, and pop up an “Add to calendar” button right there in the message. Tap it, and a little panel opens in Gmail to confirm it’s been saved to your Google Calendar. This saves you from switching apps or typing in details yourself.

It’s a step up from what Gemini could already do on mobile. Since May, you’ve been able to ask it to create, edit, or delete events manually. This update adds some extra automation. Gemini does the spotting for you, and if there are multiple events in the same email, it’ll offer to add them all in one go.

There are a few limitations at this stage. It only works in English for now, and it won’t show up for stuff Gmail already handles automatically, like restaurant or flight confirmations. Also, if you want to invite others, you’ll still need to add them yourself.

The rollout starts today for both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release Workspace domains, and Google says it could take up to 15 days before it reaches everyone. It’s available for most Workspace plans, plus Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers.

