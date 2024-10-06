Big Apple leak reveals what to expect from October event (and beyond)

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple will reportedly launch several M4 MacBook Pro models, a Mac Mini, an iMac, and a new iPad Mini in October.

The company is also tipped to release M4 MacBook Air laptops, new iPad Air tablets, and upgraded AirTags in the first half of 2025.

Apple has held an October launch event (for the most part) for several years now, and we’ve already seen some leaks. Now, a reliable source has revealed what we should expect from this year’s event and in early 2025.

Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman claimed in his Power On newsletter that Apple will hold a launch event in late October, with at least some of the products being released on November 1.

Gurman said Apple will launch a low-end 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro, high-end 14-inch and 16-inch M4 MacBook Pro models, an upgraded Mac Mini with M4 or M4 Pro chips, an upgraded M4 iMac, and a refreshed iPad Mini. So those expecting a new standard iPad might be disappointed.

What about Apple products in 2025? The journalist also revealed a list of products to expect from Apple in the first half of 2025. These devices are 13- and 15-inch M4 MacBook Air laptops, the long-awaited iPhone SE refresh, updated 11- and 13-inch iPad Air models with new Magic Keyboards, and upgraded AirTags.

Gurman claimed that Apple is also working on M4-powered Mac Studio and Mac Pro models, but “may take longer to arrive.” The former product is tipped to launch in mid-2025, while the latter computer could apparently be released in the second half of the year. Speaking of the second half of 2025, the Bloomberg journalist says we should indeed expect the iPhone 17 series, new Apple Watch models, and M5 Macs in this time period.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments