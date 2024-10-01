Apple October event: When will it be and what can we expect?

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

We just saw the iPhone 16 launch in September, but Apple could only pack so much into that showcase. The rumors suggest that the tech giant still has a lot to unveil this year, and reports indicate that an additional event is on the horizon for October, where we could see several new devices and updates. Here’s everything you need to know about the rumored Apple October event, including when it might take place and what announcements we can expect.

When will the Apple October event take place?

Apple has a history of hosting events in October, although the exact timing can be unpredictable. In previous years, Apple has hosted its October events either mid-month or towards the end. Here’s a quick look at recent October events: October 30, 2023: The “Scary fast” Mac event

October 18, 2021: The “Unleashed” event

October 13, 2020: The “Hi, Speed” event Given these trends, it’s reasonable to expect this year’s event to take place on either October 14 or 15, or during the final days of the month, around October 28 or 29. One might guess that the earlier dates are more likely, given how little coverage there will be for anything other than the US election by late October.

Apple tends to announce its event dates a week or two in advance, so an official confirmation should arrive soon.

How to watch the Apple October event

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

While the exact date is still under wraps, Apple’s October event will likely follow its usual format, kicking off at 10:00 AM PT (1:00 PM ET). As with previous events, you’ll be able to stream it live on multiple platforms: Apple.com: Head to Apple’s Events page for a direct livestream, which tends to be slightly ahead of the YouTube broadcast.

Head to Apple’s Events page for a direct livestream, which tends to be slightly ahead of the YouTube broadcast. YouTube: If you prefer YouTube’s interface, Apple’s official channel will host the stream, making it accessible on any device.

If you prefer YouTube’s interface, Apple’s official channel will host the stream, making it accessible on any device. Apple TV app: Apple users can also tune in through the TV app, which provides the same stream in a dedicated Apple ecosystem environment. After the presentation concludes, the recorded event will be available for on-demand viewing through these platforms.

What can we expect to see?

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

The October event is shaping up to be Mac- and iPad-focused, with several devices redesigned to incorporate the powerful new M4 processor. Here are some of the key announcements we’re anticipating.

M4 MacBook Pro We expect to see the MacBook Pro line getting a refresh under the hood. The base models are likely to get the M4 chip, but the M4 Pro and M4 Max processors will probably feature in the higher-spec variants. These chips are expected to bring a significant boost in performance, especially for tasks like video editing, coding, and gaming. The M4 series should also target improved power efficiency and will be particularly suited to AI-driven workloads.

While some might be hoping for an OLED display or a thinner profile, those types of changes are not expected for a couple of years yet. Both the 14-inch and 16-inch models are likely to maintain the same design introduced in 2021.

M4 Mac Mini

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

The Mac Mini is slated for a much-needed redesign, and the Apple October event seems the obvious time. Leaks suggest that it will feature a smaller form factor, about the size of an Apple TV box, which would make it the most compact version yet. This is a significant reduction from the current Mac Mini’s dimensions, allowing for better portability and a more modern aesthetic.

Internally, the M4 Mac Mini is expected to sport either an M4 or M4 Pro chip, giving it a substantial performance leap, especially for those using it in multi-display or multitasking setups. If the rumors of five USB-C ports (two on the front and three on the back) are true, this will offer better compatibility with modern devices.

M4 iMac While Apple is supercharging its hardware lines with the M4 chip, the 24-inch iMac is also likely to get the upgrade. Although the design is expected to stay the same, the all-in-one desktop will benefit from the enhanced performance and power efficiency of Apple’s latest silicon. Given how often the machine is used for video editing and graphic design, the performance boost is likely to receive a warm welcome.

A key question surrounding this update is whether Apple will finally replace the Lightning ports on the iMac’s Magic accessories (the Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad) with USB-C. Given Apple’s broader transition to USB-C across its product lineup, it’s likely we’ll see this change.

iPad and iPad Mini

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

Last but not least, Apple is expected to reveal new versions of the iPad mini and the entry-level iPad.

The iPad mini is set for a more powerful internal upgrade, including a faster chip such as the A16 or A17, improved front and rear cameras, and support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. The result will be a compact tablet with strong performance, and a new color lineup is also very possible.

The entry-level iPad hasn’t seen a major update since 2022, so it’s due for some performance improvements. Rumors point to a new chip, possibly the A15 Bionic, which would make it a more competitive option in the budget tablet market.

What won’t we get?

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

Despite the many exciting product announcements expected, a few devices are unlikely to make an appearance at this event. High-end Macs like the Mac Studio and Mac Pro probably won’t be updated until 2025. And, while there’s ongoing work on a new iPhone SE and a potential refresh of the Apple TV, these are expected to debut at a later date.

