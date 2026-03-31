Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Not even T-Mobile users are safe from Netflix price hikes, but there's a silver lining
38 minutes ago
- T-Mobile has announced some changes to its Netflix perk.
- These changes come in the wake of Netflix announcing price hikes for all its subscription tiers.
- T-Mobile will still fully subsidize the ad-supported plan, but the ad-free and premium plans are more expensive.
Netflix recently announced a price increase for US customers, affecting all three plans. Unfortunately, you’re not immune from these price hikes if you’re getting Netflix as part of a T-Mobile perk.
The Mobile Report revealed that T-Mobile will still offer the Standard with Ads Netflix plan for free. The carrier is maintaining this perk despite the ad-supported Netflix plan jumping from $7.99 to $8.99 a month. Unfortunately, that’s where the good news ends.
Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?
- Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.
- You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.
Want the Standard ad-free or Premium Netflix plans via T-Mobile? Then you’ll need to pay $13 or $20 a month, respectively. In other words, T-Mobile is still discounting these rates by $6.99, but you’re now paying $2 extra each month. These prices were previously pegged at $11 and $18 a month.
|Netflix plan
|Old price with T-Mobile
|New price with T-Mobile
|Netflix plan
Standard with Ads
|Old price with T-Mobile
Free (save $7.99)
|New price with T-Mobile
Free (save $8.99)
|Netflix plan
Standard without Ads
|Old price with T-Mobile
$11 (save $6.99)
|New price with T-Mobile
$13 (save $6.99)
|Netflix plan
Premium
|Old price with T-Mobile
$18 (save $6.99)
|New price with T-Mobile
$20 (save $6.99)
By contrast, the carrier is effectively eating $8.99 a month if you’re on the ad-supported plan. So we can understand if you think T-Mobile should offer a similar $8.99 discount on the ad-free and Premium tiers.
This isn’t the only carrier to respond to these price hikes. Verizon has also confirmed that its ad-supported Netflix and HBO Max bundle now costs $13 a month. That’s a $3 hike over the previous $10 monthly subscription. For what it’s worth, you’re still saving ~$7 compared to buying these plans directly from the streaming providers.
Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.