Not even T-Mobile users are safe from Netflix price hikes, but there's a silver lining

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile has announced some changes to its Netflix perk.

These changes come in the wake of Netflix announcing price hikes for all its subscription tiers.

T-Mobile will still fully subsidize the ad-supported plan, but the ad-free and premium plans are more expensive.

Netflix recently announced a price increase for US customers, affecting all three plans. Unfortunately, you’re not immune from these price hikes if you’re getting Netflix as part of a T-Mobile perk.

The Mobile Report revealed that T-Mobile will still offer the Standard with Ads Netflix plan for free. The carrier is maintaining this perk despite the ad-supported Netflix plan jumping from $7.99 to $8.99 a month. Unfortunately, that’s where the good news ends.

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Want the Standard ad-free or Premium Netflix plans via T-Mobile? Then you’ll need to pay $13 or $20 a month, respectively. In other words, T-Mobile is still discounting these rates by $6.99, but you’re now paying $2 extra each month. These prices were previously pegged at $11 and $18 a month.

Netflix plan Old price with T-Mobile New price with T-Mobile Netflix plan Standard with Ads

Old price with T-Mobile Free (save $7.99)

New price with T-Mobile Free (save $8.99)

Netflix plan Standard without Ads

Old price with T-Mobile $11 (save $6.99)

New price with T-Mobile $13 (save $6.99)

Netflix plan Premium

Old price with T-Mobile $18 (save $6.99)

New price with T-Mobile $20 (save $6.99)



By contrast, the carrier is effectively eating $8.99 a month if you’re on the ad-supported plan. So we can understand if you think T-Mobile should offer a similar $8.99 discount on the ad-free and Premium tiers.

This isn’t the only carrier to respond to these price hikes. Verizon has also confirmed that its ad-supported Netflix and HBO Max bundle now costs $13 a month. That’s a $3 hike over the previous $10 monthly subscription. For what it’s worth, you’re still saving ~$7 compared to buying these plans directly from the streaming providers.

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