Netflix is hiking your prices yet again: Standard, premium, and ad-supported all going up

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Netflix is raising its prices for all subscribers.

The last price hike was in January 2025.

Now the standard plan costs $19.99 a month, up from $17.99.

Netflix continues to be the streaming behemoth that all other services measure up against, and that means that Netflix feels pretty comfortable raising prices time, and time, and time again. If you had just gotten comfortable with 2025’s price hikes, we’ve got bad news — they’re going up again.

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Netflix just updated its plans and pricing support page with new prices for all of its subscription tiers:

Netflix plan Old price New price Netflix plan Standard with ads

Old price $7.99/month

New price $8.99/month

Netflix plan Standard

Old price $17.99/month

New price $19.99/month

Netflix plan Premium

Old price $24.99/month

New price $26.99/month



Ad-supported subscribers will find themselves paying an extra $1 a month, while standard and premium plans go up by $2.

Are you going to tolerate Netflix's latest price hike? 106 votes Yup. I don't love it, but I'm not cancelling over this. 26 % I probably won't cancel, but I may move to a lower tier. 17 % I'm going to try and cancel for myself and just get on a friend's plan. 5 % Nope. $20/month for standard is just too greedy. 52 %

We’re also seeing fees going up for adding extra viewers outside your household. That’s now going to cost $7.99 a month with ads or $9.99 without (previously $6.99/$8.99).

While Netflix is implementing these new prices across subscription tiers, we’re not seeing any corresponding change to the services involved — that means you’ll still have the same concurrent device and resolution limits on your account as before.

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