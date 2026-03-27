Your Verizon perk isn't safe from Netflix's price hike

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Verizon is informing customers that their Netflix and HBO Max (with ads) perk is getting more expensive.

The monthly cost is going up from $10 to $13.

If you’re currently using a promotion or trial, the rate won’t change until after the period ends.

As we first reported, Netflix updated its plans and pricing support page. This update revealed that the streamer has raised prices across the board. It appears that Netflix’s price hike is already causing ripple effects, and the first victims are Verizon customers.

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Verizon offers a variety of perks, ranging from Google AI to TravelPass discounts. One of those perks offers a discount on a Netflix and HBO Max (with ads) bundle. Currently, this perk takes $8.98 off your monthly bill, bringing the cost down to $10. But this price will be changing in the near future.

Are you going to tolerate Netflix's latest price hike? 876 votes Yup. I don't love it, but I'm not cancelling over this. 16 % I probably won't cancel, but I may move to a lower tier. 12 % I'm going to try and cancel for myself and just get on a friend's plan. 10 % Nope. $20/month for standard is just too greedy. 62 %

According to Verizon’s support page, the price of the Netflix and HBO Max (with ads) perk is going up. Starting on May 6, 2026, the price will increase from $10 to $13 per month, bringing the savings down to $6.98. It appears Verizon is already starting to notify customers that they’ll soon be paying more for their perk.

For existing perks, it appears that if you receive the $10 “Mobile + Home” discount, you can expect the price to go up to $13. However, those who are using a promotion or trial won’t see a price increase until after the period ends.

Unsurprisingly, customers are not taking the news kindly. Several commenters on Reddit claim that they have canceled their perk.

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