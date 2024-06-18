Mystery Google device passes through the FCC: Is it a Nest Thermostat, Hub, or speaker?

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

TL;DR A new Google wireless device has been filed through the FCC.

All we know is it features Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 60GHz radio support.

It’s believed to be a Nest Thermostat, but it could also be a smart speaker or display.

It seems about time for Google’s Nest Thermostat to get an upgrade, as its last iteration was released in 2020. Needless to say, it has been a bit of an ignored product within Google’s Nest product lineup. It’s also arguable that there is not much to change in a thermostat, though. Regardless, a new FCC filing has raised suspicions of a possible upcoming Nest Thermostat.

Sadly, the FCC reports don’t tell us too much. All we know is that it is a “wireless device” labeled under model GJQ8U, with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 60GHz RF radios. Of course, pretty much all smart devices these days have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. What makes everyone suspect this may be a Nest Thermostat is the 60GHz RF support, which is oddly similar to the Soli radar found on the latest Nest Thermostat.

In the current version, this Soli radar detects people approaching the device. In the case of the Nest Thermostat, this allows the device to know when you’re getting close to it and intuitively turn on the display for you to see and control. Small features like these make the device a delight to use within the smart home.

All that said, there is also a chance this could be a Nest Hub or a speaker. As 9to5Google mentions, though, it makes more sense for this to be a thermostat, as the filing is missing information on other sensors and documentation usually seen in speakers and displays.

Nothing is for sure until it’s announced, and we have very little to go by here. How many of you think a new thermostat would be nice? Are you happy with your current one?

