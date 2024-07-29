Google's next Nest Thermostat could sport a borderless display with a customizable home screen

TL;DR A new leak has revealed that the fourth-gen Nest Learning Thermostat will feature an upgraded high-resolution borderless display.

Marketing images for the thermostat state that it will feature a more customizable home screen and support a few new features.

Google could launch the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) during its Made by Google event on August 13.

Google might announce new smart home devices alongside the Pixel 9 series at its upcoming hardware event. Recent leaks suggest that the company could give the Nest Learning Thermostat a much-needed refresh with a premium design and larger display. Although Google has not shared any information about the device, a fresh leak has revealed more details.

Arsène Lupin, who gave us our first look at the upcoming fourth-gen Nest Learning Thermostat last week, has now shared what seems to be the official marketing material for the new Nest hardware on X (formerly Twitter). It reveals some key details about the upgraded device, including more information about the new design and features.

As you can see in the following images, the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) will feature a more premium design with a high-resolution borderless display enclosed in a stainless steel case. It will also offer a customizable home screen and an updated version of the Farsight feature called Dynamic Farsight.

In terms of features, Google’s documents mention that the fourth-gen device will offer support for Smart Schedules, energy-savings with Adaptive Eco, a System Health Monitor to diagnose issues in the cooling or heating systems, and Matter compatibility. The Nest Learning Thermostat will ship with an oval trim plate, a thermostat base, a steel mounting plate, and a Nest Temperature Sensor (2nd gen) in the box, along with mounting screws and wiring labels.

The leaker also states that the new model could retail for $279, making it the most expensive model so far. However, given the upgrades, it could be worth that price. We’ll have to wait until Google’s hardware launch event to know for sure.

