Wow! The Narwal Freo Z Ultra plummets to a new record-low price, saving you $700!

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

We love the Narwal Freo Z Ultra, but can’t deny that paying the full retail price of $1,499.99 hurts the wallet. While definitely worth its price, it’s a good idea to wait for a good deal. Here’s the best one we’ve seen: the Narwal Freo Z Ultra is $700 off right now. This brings the cost down to $799.99, a new record-low price for this fantastic cleaner. Buy the Narwal Freo Z Ultra robot vacuum and mop for just $799.99 ($700 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal.” It’s equally discounted whether you pick the Grey or White version. There’s no need for coupons or a Prime membership. Just add it to your cart and check out!

Narwal Freo Z Ultra Narwal Freo Z Ultra Powerful suction and nearly-total automation Continuing to innovate, the Narwal Freo Z Ultra adds a large vacuum bag to the self-cleaning base station, heated electrolyzed water, AI smarts, and quieter than ever operation. It sweep, it vacuums, it mops, and it does it all automatically for weeks on end. Now with a baseboard cleaning brush. See price at Amazon Save $700.00 Limited Time Deal!

If you want the best of the best, the Narwal Freo Z Ultra has little competition, and it is the best robot vacuum in our book. Nearly $800 bucks is still a good chunk of change, but trust us when we tell you it is totally worth it. Not to mention, it’s usually a penny under $1,500!

This device will do amazingly well at keeping your floors squeaky clean. Its powerful 12,000Pa suction strength can pick up 99% of all particles on hard floors. We’ve seen the previous model pick up metal marbles, and that one had 8,200Pa of suction power. Usual debris will have nothing against the Narwal Freo Z Ultra.

One of my favorite features is the zero-tangle brush. Those with long hair and pets will surely relate. One of the most annoying parts of other robot vacuums is the need to manually untangle hair from the main brush, which can get really messy. The Freo Z Ultra has a one-sided brush so that hair simply slides to the side and gets sucked into the dust bin.

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

As already mentioned, this is also a mop. It uses two mopping pads, and they work amazingly. These pretty much scrub the floors, instead of dragging a rag around. This brings us to another Narwal Freo Z Ultra main feature. The base has dirt-sensing technology that can identify how dirty the mopping pads are when the robot returns to the base. It will continue sending the robot to clean until the floors are actually clean.

Talking about the base, it can do quite a bit. It will wash and dry the mopping pads after every session. It also houses the freshwater tank and the dirty water container. You’ll also find the detergent here, which is dispensed automatically. Additionally, it can store up to 120 days of debris. All of this results in a hands-off experience that will require very little maintenance on your part.

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

Thanks to a couple of cameras, three lasers, and AI implementations, the robot can navigate very efficiently around the home. The Freo Z Ultra has no issue recognizing obstacles; it can even detect specific messes to figure out the best cleaning strategy.

Additionally, the robot is amazing at navigating through homes. It uses two cameras, three lasers, and AI implementations to identify all kinds of obstacles and dangers. These technologies can also detect different types of messes and adjust the cleaning strategy accordingly.

This thing is fantastic! It will transform your floor cleaning experience, and this price is tough to beat. The Narwal Freo Z Ultra has literally never been this cheap, so catch this deal while it’s available.

Follow