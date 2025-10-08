Deal: Get a 50% discount on the Narwal Freo Z Ultra robot vacuum and mop

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

This year’s Prime Big Deal Days offers an exciting opportunity to get the Narwal Freo Z Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo at its lowest historical price. Normally retailing for $1499.99, it’s now available for a mere $749.99. That’s a solid 50% off the regular price, which isn’t something you see every day. Buy the Narwal Freo Z Ultra for only $749.99 (50% off)

Remember, these deals are exclusive to Prime members, so consider signing up for the free 30-day trial if you haven’t already.

The Narwal Freo Z Ultra is a stellar example of modern home tech innovation. It’s designed with dual RGB cameras and dual AI chips to expertly avoid obstacles and ensure a clean sweep, all while keeping your privacy intact with local image processing. Its impressive 12,000Pa suction power can handle pet hair and debris on both floors and carpets, and it is equipped with a zero-tangle brush to simplify maintenance for those of us with long hair or pets.

Narwal Freo Z Ultra Narwal Freo Z Ultra Powerful suction and nearly-total automation Continuing to innovate, the Narwal Freo Z Ultra adds a large vacuum bag to the self-cleaning base station, heated electrolyzed water, AI smarts, and quieter than ever operation. It sweep, it vacuums, it mops, and it does it all automatically for weeks on end. Now with a baseboard cleaning brush. See price at Amazon Save $750.00 Prime Big Deal!

Its all-in-one base station is kind of a game-changer, managing self-emptying tasks, hot-water mop cleaning, hot-air drying, and even detergent dispensing. Convenience is at the forefront with 120-day dust storage. The dual triangular spinning mops tackle tough stains without leaving a trace, as they essentially scrub and polish floors. Smart AI features adjust cleaning methods on the fly. Plus, it operates so quietly, you might forget it’s there.

Getting the Narwal Freo at its best price yet is a sweet catch—ideal for those wanting a more hands-off cleaning solution. Additionally, this is our top choice in our list of the best robot vacuums. Needless to say, we would recommend it.

Follow