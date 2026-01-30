Hot sale: Two hot Narwal robot vacuum deals for different budgets

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

Have you been looking into getting a good robot vacuum? The market is full of options, but a quick look at our list of the best robot vacuums shows that Narwal is among our favorite brands. These can be pricey, but here are some fantastic deals for you! These come in different price ranges, too, and both will do an amazing job keeping your floors squeaky clean. Buy the Narwal Freo Z Ultra for $647.99 ($852 off) Buy the Narwal Freo Pro for $398.99 ($301 off)

These offers are available from Amazon. The discount is applied as an on-page coupon, and you’ll see it reflected at checkout. Keep in mind that you can only take advantage of this deal with a single robot vacuum. I tried adding both to my cart, but the discount was applied to only one.

Narwal Freo Z Ultra

Narwal Freo Z Ultra Narwal Freo Z Ultra Powerful suction and nearly-total automation Continuing to innovate, the Narwal Freo Z Ultra adds a large vacuum bag to the self-cleaning base station, heated electrolyzed water, AI smarts, and quieter than ever operation. It sweep, it vacuums, it mops, and it does it all automatically for weeks on end. Now with a baseboard cleaning brush. See price at Amazon Save $852.00 With Coupon!

The Narwal Freo Z Ultra may no longer be our favorite out of the brand’s portfolio, but it took the #1 spot for some time, and it’s still a high-end, impressive robot vacuum and mop combo.

This model launched at a whopping $1,499.99. The fact that you can now get it for a mere $647.99 is quite impressive, and it is honestly too good for that price.

The Narwal Freo Z Ultra has a powerful 12,000Pa suction strength, and it is able to pick up 99% of particles on hard floors. I’ve seen the previous version pick up metal marbles, and that one had a less potent 8,200Pa suction strength. It will pick up normal debris without a single hiccup. I personally love the zero-tangle brush, which effortlessly handles my long hair. It’s also great if you have pets around.

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

Of course, we can’t forget about the mopping function. The unit has two rotating mopping pads that work amazingly. It’s more akin to scrubbing the floors, actually. Additionally, the base has dirt-sensing tech that can detect how dirty the mopping pads are. The robot will then continue going back to clean until the floors are truly clean.

And while we’re on the topic of the base, it offers quite a complete experience. It will dispense fresh water, store dirty water, and dispense detergent automatically. It can also both wash and dry the mopping pads. The self-maintenance on this thing is so comfortable! In addition to all the base station functions, the robot can store dirt for up to 120 days. You’ll barely have to deal with the Narwal Freo Z Ultra.

Even the navigation is impressive. The two cameras, three lasers, and AI implementation do a great job helping the robot move around and avoid obstacles efficiently. It can even detect specific types of messes and attack them strategically.

Narwal Freo Pro

Narwal Freo Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo Narwal Freo Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo LiDAR and more in a mid-range bot There are not many compromises in the Narwal Freo Pro to help bring the price down. Only a few controls in the base station, manual detergent addition, but still some of the best floor cleaning capabilities we've seen from a robot vacuum. See price at Amazon Save $301.00 With Coupon!

The Narwal Freo Z Ultra is technically better than the Narwal Freo Pro, but honestly, not by much, and the savings might entice you to downgrade.

This is actually quite an outstanding product, too. It has an 8,500Pa suction power, which is still very efficient. You’ll enjoy the same zero-tangle brush, and even the front-side brushes feature a tangleless design. The dual mopping pads are also just as good.

Even the base is nearly as impressive. It can still store fresh water and dirty water, and it will both wash and dry the mopping pads. Yes, it can also identify how dirty the mopping pads are, and will send the robot back if it needs to further clean your floors.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Are there any downsides? Well, some, but they aren’t exactly deal-breakers. For example, it won’t dispense detergent, but all you have to do is throw in a dissolving tablet when you refill the fresh water tank. Not much of an issue. The dust storage is estimated at 7 weeks, which is less than the 120 days, but it’s still plenty of time. Also, the base has no physical buttons, but I honestly have never used those anyway.

If you feel like me, this robot will be more than enough, and you’ll save a bunch of cash. Ready for effortless clean floors? Go catch one of these deals while you can. These offers may go away at any point!

Follow