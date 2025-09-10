This Narwal Freo Z Ultra deal is making stock run out, so get it now!

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

We reported on an all-time low price deal on the Narwal Freo Z Ultra just yesterday. After checking back on this offer today, I noticed many of you are loving the sale! The White version is now out of stock, leaving only the Black model available. You might also want to catch this $700 discount before that one is sold out! Buy the Narwal Freo Z Ultra robot vacuum and mop for just $799.99 ($700 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal.” Both the Black and White color versions got the same discount, but the White model is now out of stock.

I don’t like to post the same deal two days in a row, but there is a bit of urgency regarding this one. As already mentioned, the White model is already out of stock, so we’re not sure how long the Black version’s stock will survive. Of course, we want our readers to get the most value possible, so this is pretty much a PSA.

There’s also the fact that the Narwal Freo Z Ultra is our favorite robot vacuum, and it is the first option that comes to mind whenever we’re making a recommendation. Especially if you can get it at $799.99, which is a record-low price that saves you a whopping $700 off the retail price.

This is the perfect personal floor-cleaning robot, and it does its job amazingly well. The 12,000Pa vacuum suction power can pick up 99% of particles on hard floors. In fact, the previous model had an 8,200Pa suction strength, and that one could pick up metal marbles. Your usual dirt and debris will have nothing against the mighty Narwal Freo Z Ultra.

My personal favorite feature is the zero-tangle brush, and anyone with long hair or pets will relate. One of the most annoying parts of my previous robot vacuums was having to untangle hair from the main brush manually. With this one-sided brush, hair will simply slide to the side and go into the dustbin.

This device also mops, and it has two rotating mopping pads that essentially scrub your floors instead of dragging a rag around. Aside from mopping better, it will also clean more thoroughly. When the robot goes back to the base, it will detect how clean the mopping pads came back, and continue sending it off to mop until your floors are squeaky clean.

Talking about the base, it can also wash and dry the mopping pads on its own. The docking station will also store freshwater, dirty water, and the detergent (which is dispensed automatically. It can even store 120 days of debris. All things considered, this combo offers a very hands-off approach you won’t have to deal with very often.

The robot is also great at navigating, as it has been upgraded with two cameras, three lasers, and AI smarts. It will have no issues recognizing any obstacles or dangers. Additionally, it can identify specific types of messes and adapts its cleaning strategy accordingly.

Honestly, this is a fantastic robot vacuum and mop combo, and we would pick no other option over it. At this price, it is also quite a steal. Again, stock is quickly running out, so try to make up your mind sooner rather than later!

