Hot deal: Narwal Freo X Ultra robot vacuum drops to just $500 (originally $1,400!)

The Narwal Freo X Ultra may no longer be the latest and greatest from the brand, but it was our favorite robot vacuum until its successor came around. Even in 2025, this is a formidable robot vacuum and mop combo, especially at today’s low price. Get the Narwal Freo X Ultra robot vacuum and mop for only $499.99 ($900 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, and it comes in two stages. The product has an automatic discount that brings the cost down to $699.99. On top of that, there is a $200 on-page coupon you must manually apply before adding the item to your cart.

A successor, the Freo Z Ultra, has replaced the Narwal Freo X Ultra. That said, the older variant was an industry-leading product, and it was the best of 2024. It is still an impressive cleaning device in 2025. I personally still use it, and see no need to upgrade. Not to mention, you can currently take it home for a mere $499.99. This is a massive $900 discount on its original $1,399.99 retail price!

The Narwal Freo X Ultra has a mighty 8,200Pa suction power. Sure, newer models have a higher suction strength, but this one is powerful enough to pick up metal marbles off the floor. Needless to say, your usual debris and dirt will have nothing against it.

This one has no cameras, but some of you may actually like that for privacy reasons. Furthermore, the tri-laser system does an impressive job of navigating and detecting obstacles. It has never had an issue making its way around my cabin, and I’ve never had to untangle any shoelaces or anything of the sort.

I absolutely love its zero-tangle brush, which was a novelty when this product launched. I remember marveling over it at CES 2024, and I am absolutely obsessed now that I use it daily. This single-sided brush makes it so that hair slides to the side and goes into the dust bin. No more manually untangling hair for me! Anyone with long hair or pets will be just as excited.

The robot features two rotating mopping pods that scrub, not just wipe, your floors. It cleans hard floors amazingly and very thoroughly. Mainly because the base station features dirt-sensing technology. It can tell how dirty your mopping pads came back, and will continue sending the robot back until the floors are actually clean. When done, the base will wash and dry the mopping pads to avoid any funky smells.

Let’s expand on this robot’s hands-off approach. The base can store both clean and dirty water. It will also automatically dispense detergent. I usually have to throw out the dirty water and fill up the fresh water tank about once a week, and it cleans my floors daily.

Again, the Narwal Freo Z Ultra is definitely better, but it is nowhere close to $499.99. I feel like the improvements don’t justify the price increase, as the Narwal Freo X Ultra is still an amazing robot cleaner. This discount isn’t common, so take advantage of it while it’s still available!

