Narwal Freo Pro robot drops to a new all-time low price!

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

The Narwal Freo Z Ultra is our favorite robot vacuum right now; before that, it was the Narwal Freo X Ultra. Those are amazing, but do you really need to spend more on the higher-end models? You can now get high-end robot vacuums at great prices, especially when on sale. The Narwal Freo Pro has hit a new all-time low price. You can take it home for just $594.99, and it is nearly as good! Buy the Narwal Freo Pro for just $594.99 ($105 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. It’s only available in one color: White. The deal is applied automatically, so just add it to your cart and check out!

Narwal Freo Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo LiDAR and more in a mid-range bot There are not many compromises in the Narwal Freo Pro to help bring the price down. Only a few controls in the base station, manual detergent addition, but still some of the best floor cleaning capabilities we've seen from a robot vacuum.

This is a great deal on multiple levels. For starters, this is the lowest the Narwal Freo Pro has been discounted. We’ve seen it get close in the past, but only through an on-page coupon. This price is lower and automatic. Additionally, it was just launched in March 2025, so it is a pretty newly released device. As if that wasn’t enough, it is so good that it competes with robot vacuum/mop combos that are twice as much or more. We would even recommend it to most people at full price.

The thing about the Narwal Freo Pro is that it’s very similar to the Narwal Freo X Ultra, but it makes some sacrifices to reduce the retail price. That said, it is actually better in some ways. Let’s get into the details.

The Narwal Freo Pro has an 8,500Pa suction power, which puts it a tiny bit above the Freo X Ultra, which features an 8,200Pa suction strength. The older model was able to pick up metal marbles with ease, and we found the Narwal Freo Pro does just as well picking up dirt and debris off the floor. It also has the same mopping pads and lidar sensors, so it does very well scrubbing, cleaning, and polishing your hard floors.

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

Here’s one area where it actually beats the Freo X Ultra: The Narwal Freo Pro has anti-tangling front brushes. Combine that with the zero-tangle main roller, and this machine is a dream for any of us with long hair or pets.

What about the downsides? As a more affordable unit, it certainly makes some sacrifices, but they certainly aren’t deal-breakers. We mainly complain about the fact that the docking station has no buttons. This means usability is limited to the app. However, this is not an issue if you don’t use the physical base buttons often. I have yet to touch the ones on my Freo X Ultra base! Additionally, the base doesn’t mix the water and detergent automatically. Instead, you need to throw in a dissolving tablet every time you refill the clean water bin.

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

Talking about the base, the Narwal Freo Pro remains focused on reducing maintenance as much as possible. The base still washes and dries the mopping pads on its own, and Narwal recommends changing the dust bag every seven weeks. That said, during our tests we’ve found that is a bit conservative. We’ve managed to use a single dust bag for about 20 weeks in the past, before it fills up.

All things considered, if I were to spend my own cash on a new high-end robot vacuum, it would be the Narwal Freo Pro. It gets really close to the experience the higher-end models offer and will clean your floors very well. Many of you might not even notice the downsides, honestly. Go catch this deal while you can!

By the way, if you want the docking station buttons and automatic detergent dispensing, the Narwal Freo X Ultra is still on sale for $699.99. The same article covers a great Narwal Freo Z Ultra deal, just in case you want to upgrade to the latest and greatest.