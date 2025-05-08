The Narwal Freo Z Ultra robot vacuum is at an all-time low price today, and it's our favorite!

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

The Narwal Freo Z Ultra has just dropped to a new record low price! This is exciting because it happens to be our top pick on our list of the best robot vacuums. It’s normally quite pricey at $1,499.99, though. Today, you can get it for a much more reasonable price of $999.99, saving you a whole $500 bucks. Buy the Narwal Freo Z Ultra for just $999.99 ($500 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, and it is labeled as a “limited time deal.” Maximum savings only apply to the White color version. The Gray model is $1,099.99.

We know spending a grand on something that will clean the floors is still a significant investment, but if you can handle the price, this thing is a beauty that will save you hours upon hours of time for years. We gave the Narwal Freo Z Ultra a very favorable review, and again, it is our top pick on our list of the best robot vacuums.

Needless to say, this robot vacuum is quite the treat. Let’s start with some of the main specs. It is one of the strongest robots, with a 12,000Pa suction power. It can pick up 99% of all particles on hard floors. The previous-gen Freo X Ultra could pick up metal marbles with an 8,200Pa suction power, so this one does even better.

Another massive advantage of these Narwal vacuums is their unique zero-tangle brush, which works really well. It’s a blessing for those of us with long hair or pets! The dual mop pads also work really well, cleaning and making those floors shine.

This robot is also much smarter than its predecessor, thanks to its dual cameras, triple-laser, and AI enhancements. It can identify plenty of dangers, such as moving pets, cables, toys, and more. It is so smart that it can even identify specific messes and adjust its cleaning method to optimize for them. For example, it will know if you spilled something like ketchup, and adapt to it.

To summarize, it is a cleaning machine, both literally and figuratively. Capabilities aside, though, I am a bigger fan of the base. It can store clean water, dirty water, and cleaning solution. It will also wash the mopping pads and then dry them, to avoid funky, humid smells. The system will even recognize how dirty the water is, and send the robot back to clean until it returns clean. The dust bag can also store dirt and debris for several weeks. As a result, you get about 120 days of operation without maintenance on your end!

Again, this is a new record low price, so there has never been a better time to get the high-end Narwal Freo Z Ultra. If you’ve been on the fence about getting one, jump on this deal while you can!

Extra deals: Save more with the Narwal Freo X Ultra or Eufy Omni C20

If you don’t feel like spending a whole $1,000, here are a couple of great alternatives at much lower price points. For starters, the previous-generation Narwal Freo X Ultra is nearly as good as the Freo Z Ultra. And while it launched at $1,399.99, you can currently get it for just $699.99.

The Narwal Freo X Ultra still has a pretty strong 8,200Pa suction power, a tangle-free brush, and the same dual mopping pads. It has no cameras, but I personally use it and it has always done a great job navigating around my place. The base station is very similar, too. It stores clean and dirty water, has a detergent slot, and it will also both wash and dry the mopping pads. It also recognizes dirty water and keeps the robot cleaning until the mopping pads return clean.

If you think $699.99 is still a bit much, the Eufy Omni C20 is also on sale for only $399.99. It has a slightly less powerful 7,000Pa suction power, which should still be enough to clean your floors efficiently. The base will also clean the mop, and dry it. It’s also nice that the water bins are transparent, so you can see if they are full or empty without opening up the base. Another nice little advantage is that this one self-empties the dirt into the base, as well.

Zero-maintenance operation is not as long, though, as it can operate for 60 days without human interaction. It makes sense, as the base stores debris, not only water. This means each compartment gets smaller. As for the tangling, this one has a detangling brush, which helps, but isn’t as efficient as Narwal’s solution.