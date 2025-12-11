Deal: The Narwal Freo Pro robot vacuum is way too awesome for just $379

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

Having a good robot vacuum genuinely changed my life, but you no longer have to spend as much as I did to achieve the same experience. The Narwal Freo Pro is pretty much as good as mine, and it is only $379.99 right now. That’s a $320 discount! Buy the Narwal Freo Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo for $379.99 ($320 off)

I personally own the Narwal Freo X Ultra, a previous-generation premium robot vacuum and mop. It was pricey! This is why I was surprised to see Narwal release the Freo Pro in 2025. It launched at a $699.99 price point, and it is pretty much just as good. At today’s price, this robot is too good a deal.

The Narwal Freo Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo is quite outstanding. It features an 8,500Pa suction power, which is actually a bit stronger than the Freo X Ultra’s 8,200Pa. It also features the same tangle-free brush, which is a lifesaver for individuals with long hair or those with pets. In addition, the front brushes have also been upgraded to tangle-free ones.

While all of that is awesome, the base is the one that does most of the magic. It does a great job keeping the experience pretty hands-free. The base can wash and dry the mopping pads on its own. In addition, it can identify how dirty the mopping pads are when they return to the base, and will send the robot back to clean until the floors are actually clean.

Dust storage is estimated at up to seven weeks, too. The whole point is that you will barely have to deal with the base and the robot. Just set up the robot and keep your floors clean! It can be automated, but it also works with the app, Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri.

The one thing to keep in mind is that this model doesn’t automatically dispense detergent. Instead, you need to throw in a dissolving tablet every time you refill the fresh water. Not really an issue, though. I usually do this once a week.

Want in on this deal? This is very close to the record low price of $359.99. That’s only a $20 difference, and that offer came during Black Friday. Today’s deal is still super hot. If you’re not convinced, though, we have a list of the best robot vacuums with plenty of options.

