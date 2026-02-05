The Narwal Flow robot vacuum and mop is the cheapest in 2026!

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

The Narwal Flow is still the company’s flagship robot vacuum and mop combo. It honestly does miracles, but it also costs a whopping $1,499.99. Thankfully, good deals show up from time to time, and today’s is especially good. You can save $450! Buy the Narwal Flow for just $1,049.99 ($450 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. More specifically, it is sold by Narwal and shipped by Amazon. It’s a “limited time deal”, so you might want to catch the offer before it’s gone.

Narwal Flow Robot Vacuum and Mop Narwal Flow Robot Vacuum and Mop Narwal's best in 2025 is a superb floor cleaner The Narwal Flow is a robot vacuum with powerful mopping tools for a full-home clean. The tank-tread style mop roller has EdgeReach Technology to clean from edge-to-edge in your home, including into the corners and around tight furniture legs. With 22,000 Pa of suction pressure, 12N of mopping force, and AI-driven navigation, the Flow lacks for little. See price at Amazon Save $450.00 Limited Time Deal!

We’re no strangers to Narwal robot vacuum and mop combos around here. These are some of the best robot vacuums we’ve used, and the Narwal Flow is among the top-tier options. If you want in on a flagship model, you can’t go wrong with this one, especially now that it’s so heavily discounted.

The Narwal Flow is quite the treat. You’re getting a reliable robot with an impressive 22,000Pa suction strength. That is very strong. As a comparison, I have seen an 8,000Pa robot pick up metal marbles off the floor. Your regular dust and debris will have nothing on this device. It’s also nice that it comes with Narwal’s tangle-free roller, which does miracles at picking up hair without it getting stuck in the roller.

I am also a massive fan of Narwal’s mopping technology. The two pads rotate, essentially scrubbing the floors. When done, the robot will return to base, which can detect how clean the mopping pads are. If they’re not clean enough, the base will send the robot back to clean until those floors are squeaky clean.

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

Part of Narwal’s philosophy is reducing hands-on time. This is why the robot can store debris for 120 days. Additionally, the base can wash and dry the mopping pads on its own.

Of course, you can customize the experience, set schedules, and more through the app or voice assistants. We found the navigation very precise, and the robot can climb obstacles up to 1.57 inches high.

Want in on this deal? This deal has only been better once, back in December. It was only $50 cheaper during the holidays, so it might be a good idea to jump on this offer now. We can bet that the price won’t get any better soon!

