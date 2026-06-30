Nanoleaf's smart ceiling light adds color to your home without breaking the bank

TL;DR Nanoleaf has launched the Smart Multicolor Ceiling Light in the US and Canada.

This smart ceiling light works with Google, Apple, Amazon, and Samsung’s smart home ecosystems and is also compatible with Matter over Wi-Fi.

The Nanoleaf Smart Multicolor Ceiling Light costs $79.99 and will be available on Nanoleaf’s website and Amazon.

Nanoleaf is a Toronto-based brand known for its modular lighting systems, offering a wide range of products to glow up your home/office. The company has just launched the platform-agnostic Smart Multicolor Ceiling Light, offering a combination of 196 LEDs — 98 in the center and 98 in the ring.

This smart ceiling light solution offers a max brightness of 2,600 lumens and supports Rhythm Music Sync — that’s been a staple of Nanoleaf’s smart lighting products for a while now, and changes colors based on the music playing in the background.

Thanks to the powerful LEDs, the ceiling light can illuminate up to 150 square feet, which should be sufficient for most medium-sized rooms.

Users can adjust the ceiling light’s brightness and schedules, or manage scenes using the handy Nanoleaf app. Furthermore, you can use this with Nanoleaf’s own Sense+ Smart Wireless Switch, and it’s also compatible with Matter over Wi-Fi.

The Smart Ceiling Light features what the company calls a dual-sided lighting design, with a main downward light and an upper backlight. Of course, you can choose to set different colors for the ring and center lights, which should bring more variety to your environment.

It provides an adjustable white light range from 2200K to 6500K, covering all your bases. The Smart Ceiling Light fits into your standard ceiling (flush mount) and is IP20 rated, which means it is strictly intended for indoor use.

Nanoleaf claims its light is rated to last for up to 25,000 hours of use, and the company also provides a 2-year warranty. Both these factors should give potential buyers some peace of mind. You can get your hands on the product for just $79.99 in the US and $99.99 in Canada from the Nanoleaf website. Alternatively, Nanoleaf plans to sells the light via e-commerce retailer Amazon.

The low upfront cost of the Smart Multicolor Ceiling Light, plus compatibility with a wide range of smart home platforms, including Google Home, Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Samsung’s SmartThings, could well sway buyers towards Nanoleaf’s latest offering.

Are these factors enough for you to consider the Nanoleaf Smart Multicolor Ceiling Light, or do you prefer SwitchBot’s freshly launched Matter-enabled smart ceiling light?

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