Your next movie night could glow brighter with Nanoleaf’s latest TV light strip kit

Nanoleaf

TL;DR The new Nanoleaf 4D V2 light strip makes screen mirroring brighter and more accurate, with sharper whites and richer colors.

You can choose from four lighting modes for a subtle ambient glow or full-on immersion.

With Sync+, the lights behind your TV can link up with the rest of your Nanoleaf gear for a whole-room effect.

If you’re the smart home type, Nanoleaf is giving its immersive TV kit a serious glow-up. The newly announced 4D V2 Screen Mirror and Lightstrip Kit doubles down on what made the original popular: syncing lights with what’s on your display. The company says the new version brings sharper whites, more accurate colors, and real-time mirroring that feels closer to what’s happening on screen.

According to Nanoleaf’s press release, 4D V2 is also more versatile than its predecessor. You can choose between four lighting modes for everything from a subtle ambient glow in the background to a high-intensity light show that matches every beat of a game or movie. Enhanced white lighting means snowy landscapes or softer scenes should look more realistic, while improved color accuracy promises more vibrant effects.

Nanoleaf

Nanoleaf Sync+ lets you extend the mirroring effect beyond the TV itself. If you’ve got other Nanoleaf products, like Shapes panels, bulbs, or the company’s new floor lamp, everything can react in unison for a more complete room-wide setup. And thanks to Smart Remapping, you can trim the flexible light strip to fit your screen, with the software automatically recalibrating to keep effects aligned.

The system connects over Wi-Fi and is controlled through the Nanoleaf app for iOS, Android, or desktop. It works with major smart home ecosystems, including Google Home, Alexa, Apple Home, and SmartThings.

Nanoleaf 4D V2 is available now for $99.99 in the US or $129.99 in Canada directly from Nanoleaf, with Amazon and Best Buy availability starting next month.

