SwitchBot’s new ceiling light delivers colorful Matter smarts without a pricey hub

TL;DR SwitchBot is making smart ceiling lights more affordable, with Matter support and no proprietary hub required.

Native Matter over Wi-Fi lets the light work with Apple Home, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Samsung SmartThings, and other compatible platforms.

RGBICWW lighting combines RGB effects with tunable warm and cool white LEDs for colorful scenes and practical everyday lighting.

Getting a good, bright, colorful smart ceiling light typically meant wiring up a proprietary hub to your router or shelling out well over $100 for a premium brand. SwitchBot is changing that math. The company has announced the launch of the SwitchBot RGBICWW Ceiling Light that doesn’t require a hub and supports native Matter support right out of the box.

The new RGBICWW Ceiling Light is the latest addition to SwitchBot’s growing collection of Matter-enabled smart home devices. While smart ceiling lights with advanced color effects aren’t exactly new, many still come with platform limitations, extra hubs, or higher price tags. SwitchBot is hoping to simplify that equation with its latest offering, working across the major smart home ecosystems out of the box while keeping costs relatively low.

But the biggest selling point here is the Wi-Fi support for Matter. This means users can control the light through Apple Home, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Samsung SmartThings, and other Matter-compatible platforms without being locked into a single ecosystem. Moreover, the light can process commands locally instead of depending solely on cloud services.

As the name implies, the RGBICWW Ceiling Light has full-color RGB lighting plus dedicated warm white and cool white LEDs. Unlike RGB lights that illuminate the entire fixture with one color, RGBIC technology enables multiple lighting segments to display different colors at the same time. That will allow for more dynamic lighting effects for movie nights, gaming setups, parties, or just adding a little personality to a room.

The light also covers the basics for everyday use quite well. Users can also adjust the color temperature of the white light from warm to cool depending on the time of day or activity with smooth dimming.

SwitchBot has also packed in plenty of customization options with its companion app. Users can choose from millions of colors, preset scenes, lighting effects, scheduling, and automation features that sync with the rest of the company’s smart home ecosystem. The new ceiling light can be integrated into wider home automation routines for those who have been using the likes of SwitchBot Hub, smart locks, sensors, or curtain controllers. For example, lights can turn on automatically when someone enters a room or change brightness depending on the time of day.

Another benefit of Matter support is that it alleviates a lot of the pain of configuring smart lighting. Scan the Matter QR code to directly pair the RGBICWW Ceiling Light with your supported smart home platform.

The 12-inch RGBICWW Ceiling Light retails for $50, and those who need a little more coverage can opt for the 15-inch model at $70. Both are sold via SwitchBot’s online store, and launch and promotional discounts cut the price further on occasion.

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