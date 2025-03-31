Goodbye N64 emulators: Recompiled N64 ports are getting a major power up

TL;DR The N64: Recompiled tool will soon get a big upgrade, with many new features.

Among the changes are full support for mods and better performance on weak GPUs.

The update is expected to drop in the next few weeks.

While N64 emulation has largely stagnated, the past year has seen an explosion in native ports thanks to a tool called N64: Recompiled. In short, this makes it easier to create code that perfectly matches original games, but runs natively on x86 and Arm machines. In the next few weeks, the tool’s developer Wiseguy will release a huge update (via Readonlymemo) with a ton of features that will revolutionize the way we play N64 games.

The biggest change is a new support framework for mods. It allows anyone with basic modding knowledge to implement changes to anything in a game, no matter how trivial. For example, the Dab Mod for the N64 Recompile of Majora’s Mask adds a mask that makes Link dab, granting temporary immunity. Others add higher-resolution textures, remove letterboxing during cutscenes, or allow Link to move while aiming the bow.

This new framework implements mods when the game loads, meaning a single mod file will work on both x68 and Arm machines. The update will also add support for macOS for the first time.

Mod support, better low-end performance, and macOS support are coming in the next few weeks.

While ports created with the current version of the tool work well on most hardware, the graphics render is also getting a significant overhaul. The goal is to improve performance on weaker machines, which is great news for anyone with a budget smartphone. In testing, framerates on decade-old GPUs more than doubled, comfortably hitting 60fps with 4K texture packs installed.

Static recompilation has seen huge advances in the past year, with the N64 Recompiled tool released last year and a new tool for recompiling Xbox 360 games appearing just last month. The first recompiled Xbox 360 game is Sonic Unleashed, but as the tools develop it will become easier and faster to port games to modern machines.

The updated N64: Recompiled app will launch in the next few weeks, alongside announcements for more recompilation projects. Currently, there are native ports for Super Mario 64, Ocarina of Time, Majora’s Mask, Perfect Dark, Star Fox 64, and many more. Most are available on Android phones and gaming handhelds, but they require a (legally acquired) copy of the game’s ROM to extract the copyright-protected assets.

